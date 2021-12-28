RCMP investigating Boxing Day homicide in 70 Mile House, B.C.

The RCMP is investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House, B.C., located in the province's Cariboo region.

Police say officers were called to a residence on Komori Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Boxing Day and arrived to discover a 52-year-old man with critical injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says a 62-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested and has since been released.

Shoihet says the 62-year-old man has not yet been charged as the investigation continues.

Police say it is believed to be an isolated incident and that there's no ongoing risk to the public.