RCMP investigating Boxing Day homicide in 70 Mile House, B.C.

A 62-year-old was taken into custody and then released in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man on Boxing Day.

A 52-year-old man found in a home with critical injuries later died at the scene

The Canadian Press ·
The RCMP has opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 52-year-old man in 70 Mile House, B.C., on Boxing Day. (CBC)

The RCMP is investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House, B.C., located in the province's Cariboo region. 

Police say officers were called to a residence on Komori Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Boxing Day and arrived to discover a 52-year-old man with critical injuries. 

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says a 62-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested and has since been released.

Shoihet says the 62-year-old man has not yet been charged as the investigation continues. 

Police say it is believed to be an isolated incident and that there's no ongoing risk to the public.

