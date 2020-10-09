Adelaide Prince is being credited with helping save her mother Brynn's life last month after their car went down a nine-metre embankment along Highway 99 near Squamish, trapping them inside.

Squamish RCMP and the Britannia Beach Volunteer Fire Department honoured the seven-year-old's actions and bravery on Thursday afternoon.

After the crash on Sept. 9, Adelaide used her climbing skills and quick thinking to get out of the vehicle and flag help from passersby.

She described how she managed to escape from the crashed car and get help for her mother, who was stuck inside.

"I found a window, kicked it open because it was cracked and there was already a little bit of a hole in it, so I climbed up the bank with my bare feet and started waving down help."

She said two people saw her and stopped on the side of the highway to help.

Adelaide's mother, Brynn Prince, said she can't recall details of what happened before the car left the road.

Adelaide poses with her family after being recognized by first responders in Squamish, B.C. (Kevin Li/CBC news)

"I have flashes of crashing. I think a lot of airbags hitting and then hanging on an angle from my seatbelt and not being able to get out, and somebody's little voice from the back came through and said, 'I'm OK.'"

Brynn said her young daughter managed to get through the broken windshield and over the crushed hood of the car — with no shoes on her feet.

"She climbs like a monkey on most days. So I guess she used that skill to get up the embankment and up to the road."

After the crash, Adelaide ended up with 14 stitches — one more than her mother's 13.

Brynn believes her daughter saved her life. If it weren't for Adelaide scrambling up to the road and flagging down help, their car might not have been found for a very long time.

Recognition from first responders

First responders — including the Britannia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service, and Squamish RCMP — arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The Prince family took part in a small ceremony Thursday during which Adelaide received gifts and was commended by RCMP and the fire department.

Const. Ashley MacKay with the Squamish RCMP called Adelaide a hero.

"You are a fearless girl and we are very proud of you. And one day when you're bigger, it would be our honour to work alongside you as a fellow front first responder."

Adelaide says she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.