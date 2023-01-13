Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

7-year-old girl injured by vehicle in West Vancouver

The child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing Marine Drive.

The girl was crossing the street with her family Wednesday night when she was hit

CBC News ·
A car crosses a rainy street, with hedges alongside it.
A girl crossing Marine Drive in West Vancouver was injured after being struck by a vehicle. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A 7-year-old girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police say the child was with her family when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3300 block of Marine Drive. 

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now