7-year-old girl injured by vehicle in West Vancouver
The child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing Marine Drive.
The girl was crossing the street with her family Wednesday night when she was hit
A 7-year-old girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Police say the child was with her family when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3300 block of Marine Drive.
The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
Police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.