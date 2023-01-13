7-year-old girl injured by vehicle in West Vancouver

A 7-year-old girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police say the child was with her family when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the 3300 block of Marine Drive.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.