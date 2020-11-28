Vancouver police say seven people were sent to hospital after taking cocaine and MDMA at a downtown party early Saturday morning.

In a written statement, Const. Jason Doucette said Vancouver police don't typically attend overdose calls, but the B.C. Ambulance Service requested their help because of the large number of people in distress.

"This is another clear example of the dangers involved in illicit drug use," Doucette said.

"The local supply chain is clearly contaminated, and we are reminding everyone, including recreational users, to exercise extreme caution when deciding to consume street drugs."

Doucette said B.C. Ambulance notified police at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived at the apartment on Jervis Street near Davie Street, they found five people in "serious medical distress" along with more people outside the suite asking for medical help.

In total, seven people aged 25 to 42 were transported to hospital after police and paramedics administered naloxone.