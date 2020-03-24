7 p.m. salute to health-care workers spreads to New Westminster

It began Monday night in the smallest of ways — just two friends a block apart each sounding an air horn at 7 p.m. to salute to health-care workers at nearby Royal Columbian Hospital confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, instigator Fiona Burrows is hoping for bigger things: that her merry duet of noise-makers grows in size and beyond her Sapperton neighbourhood.

But even if it doesn't, she has no plans to stop honking anytime soon.

"I'm doing this until the pandemic is over," said Burrows. "I have so much admiration for our health-care workers... and we need to rally together to show our appreciation."

Join me at 7 pm daily to show appreciation for all of the health care workers by clapping, cheering, banging pots and pans. We appreciate all you are doing during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ZC5sOTo7o9">pic.twitter.com/ZC5sOTo7o9</a> —@fburrows

Burrows will be pleased to know her message is being received.

Mel Jackson, a St. Paul's Hospital psychiatry unit coordinator, was delighted to hear the ovation in her home in New Westminster yesterday.

"I got emotional," she said. "To know it's spreading ... that the vast majority of people are behind us, it's important.

"We signed up for health care, not a pandemic, so it's nice that society is recognizing us."

The nightly cacophony for health-care workers began in Italy over two weeks ago as coronavirus spread and people forced to self-isolate found a way to express gratitude to those sacrificing their own safety in the face of the unknown pathogen.

Starting tonight, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLeg</a> ceremonial entrance and front fountain will be lit in pink to show some 💗 to BC's healthcare professionals, front-line staff and other heroes — a gesture of thanks for all that they are doing during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> pandemic. <a href="https://t.co/A6OhMMVJyd">pic.twitter.com/A6OhMMVJyd</a> —@BCLegislature

Residents of Vancouver's West End joined the movement on the weekend, clapping, cheering and banging pots from balconies at 7 p.m., a time picked to coincide with the shift change at nearby St. Paul's.

The number of people and volume has been increasing ever since, and the movement is now spreading to back decks and windows across Metro Vancouver.

Burrows is using her social media channels to amplify the New Westminster effort.

Besides showing love to front line health-care workers, she says it's a great way to stay connected while being stuck in your home.

"I'm a person who loves to give high-fives and hugs," she said. "This is the next best thing."

