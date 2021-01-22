Vancouver 7-Eleven manager allegedly assaulted after asking customer to wear a mask
Police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect
A Vancouver 7-Eleven store manager was assaulted inside his store on Dec. 17 after he asked a customer to wear a mask and leave his small dog outside.
The incident occurred Dec. 17 just before noon at the 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue.
The Vancouver Police Department says the customer, who had a small dog with him, allegedly spat on the store manager and yelled profanities at him.
Video of the incident shows a man charging at the store manager who falls to the ground.
"A witness told police that the staff member and suspect were involved in a physical altercation. Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault," said Const. Tania Visintin.
Watch | Surveillance video released by police shows how the assault unfolded:
Despite their efforts, investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and,officers are now asking for the public's help identifying the man.
Police say the man is in his late 20s, with dark skin, dark short hair, standing five feet t10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing black Kapa shorts, a black T-shirt, a light-coloured hooded sweater and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4034.
Face masks are required in indoor public spaces by provincial health order. Those who fail to comply could face a $230 fine.
