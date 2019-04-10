6th case of measles confirmed on Vancouver Island

A sixth case of measles has been confirmed on southern Vancouver Island, and health officials are warning people in Saanich that they may have been exposed.

Island Health says the new case does not appear to be connected to previous ones reported in the region.

The health authority says people should monitor themselves for symptoms if they visited the Royal Oak shopping centre on Viewmont Avenue on March 26 or 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Signs of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, red eyes or a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest. According to Island Health, anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms to appear within 21 days.

As measles outbreaks continue to pop up across North America, the health authority is reporting a big increase in people seeking the vaccine.

Over the past five weeks, more than 3,500 people in the Island Health region have received the measles vaccine, which is more than double the previous year.