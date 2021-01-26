69-year-old man suffers major injuries in cougar attack north of Whistler, B.C.

A 69-year-old man is in hospital with major injuries after being attacked by a cougar north of Whistler.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) wrote in a series of tweets that the man was attacked around 3:30 p.m. PT on Monday near his property in the Soo Valley.

The man suffered major injuries to his face and hand and was taken to hospital via ambulance. He is now in stable condition.

Whistler RCMP were first to arrive at the scene and killed the cougar.

The BCCOS Predator Attack Team is now on site and investigating the attack.