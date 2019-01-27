69-year-old man dies after targeted shooting in south Vancouver

A 69-year-old man is dead after a late night shooting in south Vancouver on Saturday night.

According to a release from Vancouver police, officers responded to several calls about a shooting near Fraser Street and East 51 Avenue just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers found Vancouver resident Zenen Cepeda Silva suffering from gunshot related wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter had fled before they arrived.

Investigators believe that Silva was shot as he walked toward the front of a residence, near the intersection.

They say the shooting appears to be targeted and there is no evidence to suggest that the public is at risk.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the VPD's homicide unit at (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.