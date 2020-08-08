69 salmonella cases in the province linked to red onions, BCCDC says

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is warning people in the province to check where their red onions came from amid a salmonella outbreak.

It says 69 cases of salmonella have been reported in the province since mid-June.

The BCCDC says the outbreak has been linked to red onions imported from the U.S.

It says the contaminated vegetable is coming from Thomson International Inc. in Bakersfield, Calif.

The company has recalled all varieties of onion that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onion.

The BCCDC advises people not to eat, use, sell or serve any red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions from the company, as well as any products made with those onions.