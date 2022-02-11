Skip to Main Content
66-year-old man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam stabbing

Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was stabbed in Coquitlam on Thursday night.

RCMP investigating, asking anyone with information to contact police

CBC News ·
Coquitlam RCMP is investigating after a 66-year-old man was stabbed on Feb. 10. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Coquitlam RCMP say they were called to 228 Schoolhouse Street at 8:15 p.m. PT on Feb. 10. There, they found the victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. 

In a media release, police said no further details about the incident could be provided at this time.

They are asking anyone with dashcam footage, cell phone video or any other information about the incident to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

