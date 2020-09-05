6 sent to hospital in Sea-to-Sky Highway collision near Whistler
2 people are in serious condition, RCMP considering charges
DriveBC says the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Whistler has reopened after a collision occurred between Daisy Lake Road and Retta Lake Road around 12 p.m. Saturday.
Six people involved in the crash were taken to hospital. A spokesperson for paramedics said multiple vehicles were involved, prompting six ground ambulances and two air ambulances to travel to the scene.
RCMP said the crash involved a Land Rover and Lamborghini travelling north and a Toyota Corolla heading south.
B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said a collision reconstruction team was at the site and investigators are considering criminal charges against the driver of the Land Rover.
"They have a strong idea of what happened," she said.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam video taken around the time of the accident to contact Squamish RCMP.
2 patients in serious condition
Two patients are in serious condition. One of them was transported by air to hospital. The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries, said the Provincial Health Services Authority.
Pictures from provincial highway cameras showed vehicles backed up along the highway about seven kilometres south of Whistler.
The Provincial Health Services Authority said one person, not involved in the crash, needed medical care while waiting in the traffic jam. They were in stable condition when transported to hospital.
UPDATE- OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> is now open to single lane alternating traffic at Daisy Lake due to vehicle incident. Expect delays. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whistler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whistler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaToSky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaToSky</a> <a href="https://t.co/uowFfU0OTr">https://t.co/uowFfU0OTr</a>—@DriveBC
