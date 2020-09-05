6 people injured in Sea-to-Sky Highway collision near Whistler, road closed

DriveBC says it does not know when the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Whistler will reopen after a collision occurred between Daisy Lake Road and Retta Lake Road around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Six people were injured in the crash. A spokesperson for paramedics said multiple vehicles were involved, prompting six ground ambulances and two air ambulances to travel to the scene.

Two patients are in serious condition. One of them was transported by air to hospital. The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries, said the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Pictures from provincial highway cameras show vehicles backed up along the highway about seven kilometres south of Whistler.

Vehicles are backed up along Highway 99, south of Whistler, after a collision closed the road in both directions just after 12 p.m. on Saturday. (Government of B.C.)

The Provincial Health Services Authority said one person, not involved in the crash, needed medical care while waiting in the traffic jam. They were in stable condition when transported to hospital.

DriveBC says to expect major delays in the area.