6 people injured in Sea-to-Sky Highway collision near Whistler, road closed
2 people are in serious condition, DriveBC says it is unclear when the road will reopen
DriveBC says it does not know when the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Whistler will reopen after a collision occurred between Daisy Lake Road and Retta Lake Road around 12 p.m. Saturday.
Six people were injured in the crash. A spokesperson for paramedics said multiple vehicles were involved, prompting six ground ambulances and two air ambulances to travel to the scene.
Two patients are in serious condition. One of them was transported by air to hospital. The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries, said the Provincial Health Services Authority.
Pictures from provincial highway cameras show vehicles backed up along the highway about seven kilometres south of Whistler.
The Provincial Health Services Authority said one person, not involved in the crash, needed medical care while waiting in the traffic jam. They were in stable condition when transported to hospital.
DriveBC says to expect major delays in the area.
REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> remains closed at Daisy Lake due to vehicle incident. Expect delays. Assessment continues. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whistler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whistler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaToSky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaToSky</a> <a href="https://t.co/uowFfU0OTr">https://t.co/uowFfU0OTr</a>—@DriveBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.