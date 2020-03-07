6 new COVID-19 infections in B.C. as virus spreads inside care home

Six more people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, including two residents at a long-term care home, provincial health officials have confirmed.

Two residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver are infected. The facility is now considered the site of an outbreak, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday. The virus spread after a worker contracted the virus earlier this week.

Another pair were infected while aboard a previous cruise on the Grand Princess and are now back in the province. The other two new infections are related to travel from Iran.

"We are by no means near the end of this," said Henry. "We've seen the progression around the world, we've seen what's happened in other communities, and we're preparing as best we can for that."

The province is now advising all British Columbians to avoid travelling on cruise ships.

Care home investigation

The province has deployed resources to investigate the outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre. Staff from Vancouver Coastal Health have been at the facility for the last three days as part of the province's outbreak response.

The coronavirus spread into the care home through a worker who is infected. She was the province's first case of community transmission.

"This is one of the scenarios that we have been most concerned about," said Henry, who was close to tears at her news conference. There are more than 200 residents at the facility, many of whom are considered vulnerable because of their age and underlying health conditions.

All residents at the facility have been screened for symptoms.

Health officials are also tracing the steps of care workers at the centre to ensure the virus hasn't spread to other parts of the community. Henry said many care workers work in multiple facilities.

Avoid cruise ships, minister says

A pair of travellers — a man and woman in their 60s — contracted the virus while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship on a trip in mid-February.

It's the same vessel that is currently quarantined off the coast of California over fears of an outbreak. More than 200 Canadians are on board, and it's scheduled to dock in B.C. early April.

Health officials have been in contact with other B.C. passengers who boarded previous trips on the ship and warn that there could be more positive cases.

Provincial health minister Adrian Dix is urging all British Columbians to avoid travelling on cruise ships.

"Those who are considering going on cruises, who have bought tickets on cruises, need to very seriously consider their position — and if you're asking my advice, I say don't go," said Dix.

Provincial efforts ramped up

On Friday the province announced plans to ramp up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, outlining a wide-ranging provincial pandemic co-ordination plan to contain the spread of the COVID-19, the disease that results from the virus.

The plan focuses on "delaying, containing and preparing the province to minimize serious illness and economic disruption" — first by identifying and containing cases, and then, in its second phase, escalating government co-ordination to quickly direct resources.

A total of 27 people in B.C. have tested positive for the virus. At least four have recovered.