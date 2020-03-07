6 new COVID-19 infections announced in B.C.

Six more people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, including two residents at a long-term care home, provincial health officials have confirmed.

Two residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver are infected. The facility is now considered the site of an outbreak, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday. The virus spread after a worker contracted the virus earlier this week.

Another pair were infected while aboard a previous cruise on the Grand Princess and are now back in the province. The other two new infections are related to travel from Iran.

The province is now advising all British Columbians to avoid travelling on cruise ships.

Care home investigation

The province has deployed resources to investigate the outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre amid the recent transmission.

"This is one of the scenarios that we have been most concerned about," said Henry, who was close to tears at her news conference. Residents at the facility are considered vulnerable because of their age.

On Friday the province announced plans to ramp up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, outlining a wide-ranging provincial pandemic co-ordination plan to contain the spread of the COVID-19, the disease that results from the virus.

The plan focuses on "delaying, containing and preparing the province to minimize serious illness and economic disruption" — first by identifying and containing cases, and then, in its second phase, escalating government co-ordination to quickly direct resources.

A total of 27 people in B.C. have tested positive for the virus. At least four have recovered.

More to come.