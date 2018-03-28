6 in hospital after bus flips near Kelowna

Six people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus flipped on Big White Road east of Kelowna, B.C.

The bus is still on its side, but the road has reopened after it was closed for a few hours.

According to a written statement from Kelowna RCMP, 22 people were on the bus. Those taken to hospital were transported by ambulance. No one suffered significant injuries.

Michael Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort, said the accident involved a Big White Ski Express bus, which typically transports season pass holders to and from the resort.

Most of the riders of the bus were under the age of 18, he said. They have been picked up by another bus and taken to Kelowna.

"We're just concerned about their health and safety and we're just concerned about their parents and we just want to make sure everyone's okay," he said.

Ballingall said that it was snowing heavily at the time of the accident, and that the bus flipped in an area with no cell reception.

"It snows a lot on this road," he said. "We're just really encouraging people that are travelling in the mountain passes to keep their snow tires on. Winter's not over yet."