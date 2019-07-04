Skip to Main Content
6.2 magnitude earthquake felt on northern Vancouver Island
British Columbia

6.2 magnitude earthquake felt on northern Vancouver Island

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern Vancouver Island on Wednesday night.

No tsunami expected, Earthquakes Canada says

CBC News ·
The approximate location of the earthquake. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Wednesday night.

The quake struck about 204 kilometres west of Bella Bella, B.C., around 9:30 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake was felt in northern areas of Vancouver Island. There was no tsunami expected.

The Canadian agency said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories