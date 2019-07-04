A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Wednesday night.

The quake struck about 204 kilometres west of Bella Bella, B.C., around 9:30 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake was felt in northern areas of Vancouver Island. There was no tsunami expected.

The Canadian agency said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.