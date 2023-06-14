Metro Vancouver's 5X Fest bringing international TikTok star to the stage

5X Fest, which explores and celebrates the creativity of South Asian youth in music, fashion, visual mediums and culture, is in full swing in Surrey and Vancouver.

The festival is the signature event of the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration Society and is now in its sixth year. 5X Fest is recognized as the largest South Asian youth event in Canada, and one of its most anticipated performers will be on stage Wednesday night in Vancouver.

He's Robyn Sandhu, a poet, singer and lyricist who came to Canada as an international student and is rising to international fame on social media.

Sandhu — who has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok — will headline a show at The Beaumont Studios, 316 West Fifth Ave., starting at 6 p.m.

"He's a Punjabi poet that blew up on TikTok during the pandemic and this is his first solo show," 5X Fest executive director Tarun Nayar said on CBC's On The Coast.

"So this is a guy who has hundreds of thousands of followers online but has never actually done a solo show. So I'm really excited about that. He's just such a nice guy and such a beautiful artist."

'Trying to create an opportunity'

Nayar — who has a background as a touring artist with the popular Bhangra fusion group Delhi to Dublin — says 5X Fest gives artists like Sandhu an opportunity to meet their fans face-to-face instead of just performing for them on an online platform.

"I think what's really interesting about the South Asian renaissance that's happening right now across North America and across the globe is that a lot of these artists, for years due to systemic issues, were not able to access venues and opportunities and festivals, and so hone their craft online," Nayar said.

"Really what this festival is doing is trying to create an opportunity for these people to do stuff in real life."

Jolene Queen Sloan a headliner at drag show

According to 5X Fest, one of their guiding principles is a commitment to gender parity. The 5X Fest website says the event actively seeks "to empower women, differently-abled and LGBTQ2S+ community members."

In that spirit, a 5X Pride event is happening on Thursday at 10 p.m. at Vancouver's Village Studios, located at 1024 Davie St.

Jolene Queen Sloan will perform on Thursday during a drag show at 5X Fest. (5X Fest/Submitted)

A drag show is on the menu, and it will feature Jolene Queen Sloan, a Punjabi drag performer who pushes for more representation of drag in the South Asian LGBTQ community through an act that brings Bollywood music, Indian glam and a message of self-acceptance to the forefront.

Jolene is the drag persona of Prianshu Grover, who immigrated from India in 2016 as an international student with hopes of starting fresh and owning up to his gay identity — something, he says, he found challenging back home in India.

Like Sandhu, Grover built a following on social media. He then moved to the Yukon and ultimately to Vancouver to perform drag.

"Cross-dressing and performing art doesn't go really well with the community back home, so I got to go through a lot of bullying and stuff back home but when I came to Canada I found that accepting community that I really needed and it is helping me to thrive a lot," Grover said on CBC's The Early Edition.

The theme for this year's 5X Fest is "Enter the Portal."

"It's because it really feels like we're travelling through a portal back to ourselves, and in a world where our creativity can shine, our joy and celebration can shine," said festival general manager Harpo Mander.

5X Fest started on June 11 and runs through June 18.