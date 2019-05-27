59-year-old man charged in connection with violent East Vancouver sexual assault

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with a violent sexual assault in East Vancouver last Thursday.

Choe Wing Ma of Vancouver has been charged with sexual assault and robbery, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a written statement from Vancouver police, he was arrested without incident on Monday morning.

VPD investigators say a man followed a woman in her 20s home from a bus stop at 41st Avenue near Earles Street on May 23.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted in her home around noon.

Police issued a public warning about the attack on Friday, and on Saturday, released images of the suspect, after which they say they received numerous tips from the public.

Ma is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court for a bail hearing on June 4.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call the VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.