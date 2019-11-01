55-year-old lights in Penticton being unplugged, sparking public backlash

Two sets of vintage outdoor light fixtures in Penticton, B.C. are being removed due to safety concerns, sparking a public backlash in the community.

For more than 50 years, two "lighted scroll" installations have lit up Riverside Drive and Skaha Lake Road in the southern interior city, but a recent inspection determined it is no longer safe to keep them up, said public works manager Len Robson.

"After 55 years, we're seeing some fatigue in the joints ... the electrical connections are not safe, the structure itself is not meeting code, and basically they're looking really tired and it's time for them to come down," Robson told CBC Radio West guest host Josh Pagé.

Robson said there had already been an incident where some lights got caught on a passing truck, prompting a more detailed inspection of the overall integrity of the installations.

As soon as the city announced they would be removing the lights, members of the public started demanding the city find some way to keep them in place. An online petition called the installations "iconic" and local electricians and welders volunteered to help refurbish them.

Robson said for now, the lights have to come down, but reassured the public that they will be put safely in storage so they might one day light up Penticton streets again.

"Should city council decide to resurrect them in the future, we will have the metal structure ready," he said. "Ultimately, it is city council's decision."