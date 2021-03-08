$517M rent aid program announced to help B.C.'s vulnerable
Program tops up monthly rent payments for those who can't make ends meet
A joint federal and provincial government housing program announced Monday aims to help pay the rent for up to 25,000 people in B.C. living in vulnerable situations.
Ahmed Hussen, federal Families, Children and Social Development minister, says the 10-year, $51 million Canada-B.C. Housing Benefit will provide financial assistance to top-up monthly rent payments for those who can't make ends meet.
Hussen told a news conference the average benefit to participants across Canada has been about $2,500 a year, but the payment amount in B.C. can be increased depending on rent costs and household circumstances.
David Eby, B.C.'s minister responsible for housing, says the benefits will be provided to households currently not eligible for the province's Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters.
Eby and Hussen say the benefits are aimed at helping women fleeing family violence, Indigenous and racialized people, veterans, youth leaving care, people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.
Ahmed calls the benefit a game changer that will help more people stay in their homes or find homes.
He says the federal government's National Housing Strategy commits more than $70 billion toward affordable housing programs over 10 years.
