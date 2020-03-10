$50K reward offered for information leading to capture of alleged Surrey kidnapper

The Surrey RCMP have posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of alleged kidnapper and human trafficker Meaz Nour-Eldin.

The 22-year-old, who goes by the name "Streets," was charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences in August 2019. He remains at large.

"This is a message for Meaz Nour-Eldin: There's nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So, just do the right thing: Call a lawyer and turn yourself in," said Insp. Cliff Chastellaine of the Surrey RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

Nour-Eldin is also wanted in Ontario on 19 human trafficking-related offences related to a woman who told police in December 2019 that she was sold for sex in several Ontario cities over a three-week period by Nour-Eldin.

He is also wanted in Alberta.

Nour-Eldin is described as a Somali man, six feet one inch tall, weighing approximately 181 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

Meaz Nour-Eldin, left, remains at large and is wanted on kidnapping and human trafficking charges. Associate Nathan Barthlette, right, was arrested attempting to cross the border last year. (Surrey RCMP )

On July 4, 2019 Surrey RCMP received reports of an alleged kidnapping of an adult male from Surrey. The victim was located the next day and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police hope the reward brings in information that will lead to Nour-Eldin's capture. They are not looking for witnesses or people to testify because they say the case is ready to go to court.

Nathan Barthlette, an associate of Nour-Eldin's, was arrested Sept. 3 while trying to re-enter B.C. at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing at Blaine, Wash.

Police say two other suspects in the case have also been arrested.

The $50,000 reward is being offered in collaboration with BOLO, a program that amplifies police most wanted and priority investigations.

Anyone with information on Nour-Eldin is asked to call 911 or the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.