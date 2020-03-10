$50K reward offered for information leading to capture of alleged Surrey kidnapper
22-year-old Meaz Nour-Eldin is wanted in 3 provinces on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking
The Surrey RCMP have posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of alleged kidnapper and human trafficker Meaz Nour-Eldin.
The 22-year-old, who goes by the name "Streets," was charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences in August 2019. He remains at large.
"This is a message for Meaz Nour-Eldin: There's nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So, just do the right thing: Call a lawyer and turn yourself in," said Insp. Cliff Chastellaine of the Surrey RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
Nour-Eldin is also wanted in Ontario on 19 human trafficking-related offences related to a woman who told police in December 2019 that she was sold for sex in several Ontario cities over a three-week period by Nour-Eldin.
He is also wanted in Alberta.
Nour-Eldin is described as a Somali man, six feet one inch tall, weighing approximately 181 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.
On July 4, 2019 Surrey RCMP received reports of an alleged kidnapping of an adult male from Surrey. The victim was located the next day and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police hope the reward brings in information that will lead to Nour-Eldin's capture. They are not looking for witnesses or people to testify because they say the case is ready to go to court.
Nathan Barthlette, an associate of Nour-Eldin's, was arrested Sept. 3 while trying to re-enter B.C. at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing at Blaine, Wash.
Police say two other suspects in the case have also been arrested.
The $50,000 reward is being offered in collaboration with BOLO, a program that amplifies police most wanted and priority investigations.
Anyone with information on Nour-Eldin is asked to call 911 or the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.