5-year-old among 3 injured after new driver crashes into Surrey bus shelter

Three people, including a five year-old girl, were injured when a new driver crashed into them at a bus shelter in Surrey Sunday.

Police say the driver mounted the sidewalk on 72nd Avenue between 122 Street and 124 Street around 5 p.m. and hit them.

One suffered multiple fractures. All were taken to hospital, according to police.

"Early indications are that distraction may have been a factor in this collision," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a written statement.

RCMP say the driver of the SUV has a Class 7, or learner's licence and was under supervision at the time of the crash.

Charges have not been laid. The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is looking into the incident.

Anyone with more information or dashcam footage of it is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.