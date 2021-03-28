5 people stabbed near Kelowna, suspect in custody

RCMP say they have arrested a man after several people were stabbed early Sunday near Kelowna, B.C.

Mounties received numerous 911 calls reporting a stabbing incident just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an outdoor gathering, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers from West Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna RCMP detachments responded to the rural Postill Lake Road area, east of Kelowna Airport.

"Officers flooded the area and located five victims suffering from stab wounds," RCMP said. "Two male youths, and three adult men were transported to hospital for treatment."

The RCMP is not disclosing the severity of the victims' injuries and has not released a possible motive for the attack.

Investigators say an adult male is under arrest and remains in custody.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Investigators say they are still gathering evidence, and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers.