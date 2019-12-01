Mountie 1 of 5 injured in 4 car pile-up in Coquitlam
Criminal crash investigation team called in to figure out how accident happened at Lougheed and Westwood
Five people, including an RCMP officer, were taken to hospital on Saturday after a crash involving four vehicles in Coquitlam.
Police are offering few details but said the officer involved and hurt in the crash was responding to a call at the time.
Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik, the watch commander at the Coquitlam detachment, said all the people taken to hospital were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
He said multiple calls were made to 911 around 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday from the intersection of Westwood Road and Lougheed Highway.
A criminal crash investigation team has been called into to figure out what happened. Vadik says it doesn't appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The intersection remains closed as investigators collect evidence.