Mountie 1 of 5 injured in 4 car pile-up in Coquitlam

Five people, including an RCMP officer, were taken to hospital on Saturday after a crash involving four vehicles in Coquitlam.

Police are offering few details but said the officer involved and hurt in the crash was responding to a call at the time.

Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik, the watch commander at the Coquitlam detachment, said all the people taken to hospital were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He said multiple calls were made to 911 around 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday from the intersection of Westwood Road and Lougheed Highway.

A criminal crash investigation team has been called into to figure out what happened. Vadik says it doesn't appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The intersection remains closed as investigators collect evidence.

Some of the four vehicles involved in a crash at Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway on Nov. 30, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)