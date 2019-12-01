Skip to Main Content
Mountie 1 of 5 injured in 4 car pile-up in Coquitlam
British Columbia

Criminal crash investigation team has been called in to figure out how the accident happened at Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street.

CBC News ·
A RCMP officer was injured after their cruiser was involved in a 4-vehicle crash at Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam on Saturday Nov. 20, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Five people, including an RCMP officer, were taken to hospital on Saturday after a crash involving four vehicles in Coquitlam.

Police are offering few details but said the officer involved and hurt in the crash was responding to a call at the time.

Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik, the watch commander at the Coquitlam detachment, said all the people taken to hospital were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He said multiple calls were made to 911 around 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday from the intersection of Westwood Road and Lougheed Highway.

A criminal crash investigation team has been called into to figure out what happened. Vadik says it doesn't appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The intersection remains closed as investigators collect evidence.

Some of the four vehicles involved in a crash at Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway on Nov. 30, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)
RCMP say that the officer in the RCMP cruiser was responding to a call when the incident happened. (Shane MacKichan)
