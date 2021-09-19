5 arrested after liquid poured on B.C. police chief at memorial for Chantel Moore

Victoria police say five people were arrested after the chief of the department had liquid poured on him while attending a ceremony for an Indigenous woman killed during a wellness check.

Victoria police say Chief Del Manak was attending an event at the B.C. legislature organized to pay tribute to Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman from British Columbia who was killed by New Brunswick police during a wellness check in 2020.

The police department says the incident occurred after a traditional blanketing ceremony, with one suspect, a woman, pouring liquid on the police chief.

Police say Manak was unharmed and had been invited to the ceremony by Moore's mother.

The department says several other people were arrested as officers went to arrest the initial suspect.

"Those who were involved are not believed to have been involved in organizing the Chantel Moore memorial event," said a release from Victoria police.

A Twitter post from the force said Moore's mother, Martha Martin, described the incident as "terrible and unacceptable."

There's no word on what charges the accused may face. Police said the incident was captured on video.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (250) 995-7654 extension 1.