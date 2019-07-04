5.8 magnitude earthquake felt on northern Vancouver Island
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off of northern Vancouver Island on Wednesday night.
No tsunami expected, Earthquakes Canada says
The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. local time around 204 kilometres west of Bella Bella, B.C., according to Earthquakes Canada.
Earthquakes Canada said the quake was felt on northern Vancouver Island, adjacent to the mainland. There is no tsunami expected for B.C.
