VPD want parents to talk to kids about 4/20 rally, saying it's a big draw for teens

Police in Vancouver are asking parents to have a "tough" conversation with their teenagers about the dangers associated with marijuana at a large unsanctioned 4/20 event on Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says the 25th annual event, featuring pot enthusiasts, vendors selling marijuana, baked edibles and drug paraphernalia, is expected to be a big draw this year because of a concert by California hip-hop group Cypress Hill.

"We want parents to have a conversation with their youth, with their teens," he said.

"Both the dangers associated to cannabis, and or other drugs and or large unsanctioned events."

Robillard says police will be focusing on arresting anyone selling marijuana to minors at the Sunset Beach event that typically attracts several thousand people, including youth.

Booth operators are expected to identify minors and to post signs that discourage sales to young people.

He says it's up to parents to talk to their kids about the overall risks of attending such a large gathering that may also involve other drugs and that enforcement will take into consideration the safety of the public and officers.

Robillard says police equipped with alcohol-screening devices will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers and monitor for gang members and their associates in the crowd.

But he implied that, ultimately, they wouldn't be able to enforce all violations.

"Officers that are on the ground will have to make that decision at the time, and we will balance officer safety with public safety on whether or not we are to have any enforcement action taken," he said.

With files from CBC News