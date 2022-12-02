Federal prosecutors approve 41 charges against four alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island

British Columbia's anti-gang unit says federal prosecutors have approved 41 criminal charges against four alleged drug traffickers following an investigation that spanned more than four years.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says it worked with the RCMP's federal Serious Organized Crime Unit on the file that targeted the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and its affiliates on Vancouver Island.

Police say the investigation disrupted a significant drug trafficking network and stopped the Hells Angels from expanding on Vancouver Island.

According to police, beginning in June 2018, officers targeted the criminal networks of members of the Hells Angels in Nanaimo and their alleged support clubs, the Savages and Devils Army.

"This lengthy and complex investigation spanned over four years and included over 50 dedicated resources resulting in significant seizures of potentially deadly drugs and serious charges,'' said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer for the special enforcement unit, in a statement.

In the course of the probe, police say they confiscated 22 firearms and more than 13 kilograms of illegal drugs, and made several arrests.

One residence has been restrained and three vehicles were seized as offence-related property.

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 41 charges against four men, one of whom was arrested and released, police say.

Arrest warrants have been issued for William Karl Paulsen, 51, of Campbell River, Kristopher Stephen Smith, 44, of Nanaimo, and Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall, 44, of Port Alberni.

Anyone with information in connection to their location has been asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.