4-year-old ends up with face full of pepper spray after touching shopping cart
Chilliwack boy suffered minor injuries and was treated on site at the Yale Road Save-On-Foods
A four-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after pepper spray transferred onto his hands and face from a shopping cart at a Save-On-Foods on Yale Road in Chilliwack.
Mother Roxanne Nichols said she had just loaded the boy in the top of the cart at around 9:30 a.m. PT this past Saturday when he started yelling, 'it's hot, pepper, pepper!'"
"[He] removed his hand from the cart and touched his face [and] immediately told me his mouth was burning," she said.
According to Nichols, the boy ended up with a red and swollen face. He was treated on site.
Save-On-Foods managing director of corporate services Julie Dickson said it's believed the pepper spray got on the cart during an incident that happened outside the building when the store was closed.
She and the RCMP say Nichol's son was the only customer affected.
"The store called the fire department and the RCMP out of an abundance of caution ... and brought in a company to make sure all of the buggies were cleaned off," she said.
Store staff told Nichols that they found blood on the pavement near where she had picked up the shopping cart that same morning.
Nichols believes the incident is a result of increasing crime and homelessness in the area.
"Every day, I see mentally ill and high people causing scenes. My children have witnessed people shooting up and urinating in public. And on top of that, my son was harmed. This is not normal. This is not OK," she said.
Two years ago, a 49-year-old man was stabbed to death in the store's parking lot.
Dickson said she was aware of the 2016 incident but didn't think the Yale Road store stood out for having a problem with crime.
