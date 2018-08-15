4-year-old boy attacked by cougar on family fishing trip near Fernie

A four-year-old from Fernie, B.C., is recovering from what officials are describing as an unprovoked cougar attack on a family fishing trip over the weekend.

The attack happened at around 1 p.m. MT on Sunday, along Lower Morrissey Creek west of Fernie.

"The family did nothing wrong to attract this cougar," said conservation officer Joe Caravetta.

"The parent was able to beat off the cougar ... and able to pack the four-year-old out and retreat back to Fernie."

The boy was treated for lacerations and puncture wounds and has been released from hospital, he said.

Predator attack team deployed

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has deployed its predator attack team to the area, including cougar houndsmen, in an effort to track the big cat down.

Caravetta said this is not typical cougar behaviour, and not a common occurrence, and said the public shouldn't be "overly alarmed."

However, officials are asking people to stay out of the Lower Morrissey Creek area for a few days as they attempt to locate the animal.

With files from Bob Keating

