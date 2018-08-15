4-year-old attacked by cougar on family fishing trip near Fernie

A four-year-old from Fernie, B.C., is recovering from what officials are describing as an unprovoked cougar attack on a family fishing trip over the weekend.

The attack happened at around 1 p.m. MT on Sunday, along Morrissey Creek west of Fernie.

"The family did nothing wrong to attract this cougar," said conservation officer Joe Caravetta.

The child was treated for lacerations and puncture wounds and since been released from hospital, he said.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has deployed its predator attack team to the area, including dogs, in an effort to track the cougar down.

In the meantime, officials are asking people to stay out of the Lower Morrissey Creek area.

With files from Bob Keating

