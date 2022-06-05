Impatient driver in Mission B.C. injures participants of reconciliation walk, say police

Mounties in Mission B.C. say four people participating in a walk Saturday for reconciliation on Lougheed Highway were hit by a truck being operated by what police describe as an "impatient driver."

Two people were sent to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The walk, organized by the Crazy Indians Brotherhood, was heading from Fraser River Heritage Park to the site of the former St. Mary's Residential School along the Lougheed Highway.

Photos online appear to show dozens of people participating in the walk.

Police say the incident occurred when a driver in a pick-up truck became upset, "at being slowed down by the walk," according to a release by the force posted on its Facebook page.

Dozens of people walked from Fraser River Heritage Park along Lougheed Highway to the former site of St. Mary's Residential School in Missions B.C. on Saturday June 4, 2022. (Google Maps)

'Unhappy that their trip was slightly delayed'

Mounties say it was fortunate that no one was seriously injured. They also say that it does not appear that the incident was targeted or had anything to do with the walk's cause.

"At this point this appears to be a case of someone being unhappy that their trip was slightly delayed, and took it upon themselves to endanger the lives of others to try to save a few minutes," said Const. Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP.

Police said the driver did not remain at scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

RCMP said numerous witnesses have come forward to provide the license plate of the suspect vehicle.

Police are also asking anyone with dashcam or cell phone video of the incident to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.