4 sex assaults reported near same Coquitlam park in little over a month, say RCMP 

Coquitlam RCMP are warning the public to be extra vigilant after four separate sexual assaults were reported in and around Glen Park in Coquitlam.

All four incidents involved a similar type assault, say police, where a man touches or slaps a female victim and quickly runs away.

In all cases, RCMP say the attacks occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westwood Street.

"These incidents happened so quickly no one has yet seen the suspect's face," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.

The first assault occurred on Dec. 16, followed by similar assaults on Dec. 19, Jan. 22 and Jan. 25.

McLaughlin says the Coquitlam RCMP's sex-crimes unit is currently investigating the assaults.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, who is described as: