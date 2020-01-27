4 sex assaults reported near same Coquitlam park in little over a month, say RCMP
Police say all 4 incidents involve a man touching or slapping a female victim and quickly running away
Coquitlam RCMP are warning the public to be extra vigilant after four separate sexual assaults were reported in and around Glen Park in Coquitlam.
All four incidents involved a similar type assault, say police, where a man touches or slaps a female victim and quickly runs away.
In all cases, RCMP say the attacks occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westwood Street.
"These incidents happened so quickly no one has yet seen the suspect's face," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.
The first assault occurred on Dec. 16, followed by similar assaults on Dec. 19, Jan. 22 and Jan. 25.
McLaughlin says the Coquitlam RCMP's sex-crimes unit is currently investigating the assaults.
Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, who is described as:
- A male with a slight build.
- Short or below-average height.
- Wearing dark clothing and a black jacket.