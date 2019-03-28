Skip to Main Content
4 people shot, 1 dead and 1 detained in Seattle shooting, police say
4 people shot, 1 dead and 1 detained in Seattle shooting, police say

Police say four people including a city bus driver have been shot in Seattle. One person is dead and another has been detained.

Officers on scene with multiple victims in the Lake City neighbourhood

The Associated Press ·
Bullet holes are visible in the windshield of a King County bus Wednesday. Police say four people have been shot. One person is dead and another has been arrested. (King 5 News)

Seattle Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that officers were on the scene with multiple victims in the Lake City neighbourhood.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told the Seattle Times that four people were shot and that one of them was killed.  

A bus driver on Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso but able to walk to a gurney to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

Price says it's unclear whether the driver was targeted.

