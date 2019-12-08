4 men in hospital after overnight stabbings in Yaletown
Four men are in hospital, one of them in serious condition, after an early morning stabbing in Yaletown.
Police say 'large group of men' was fighting in the area of Helmcken and Hamilton Streets
According to a written statement from police, officers responded to a call of a "large group of men fighting" in the area of Hamilton and Helmcken streets just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
The street remained closed off into the morning on Sunday.