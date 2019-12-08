4 men in hospital after overnight stabbings in Yaletown

Four men are in hospital, one of them in serious condition, after an early morning stabbing in Yaletown.

According to a written statement from police, officers responded to a call of a "large group of men fighting" in the area of Hamilton and Helmcken streets just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The street remained closed off into the morning on Sunday.