4 injured, major traffic delays after crash on Coquihalla Highway

A crash on Highway 5 near Merritt, B.C., has shut down southbound traffic and caused major travel delays Saturday.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident at exit 286 first shut down traffic in both directions near Merritt Saturday morning. The northbound lanes have since reopened but travellers should continue to expect delays.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted along Highway 5A. There is also an alternative route along Highway 3.

B.C.'s Provincial Health Services Authority says first responders received a call at 8:32 a.m. PT about a single vehicle rollover crash.

Two people in critical condition were transported to hospital by air while two other people, in stable condition, were taken to hospital by ground.

The health authority said the crash happened near the Zopkios rest area close to the summit.

DriveBC estimates the roadway will completely reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Highway 1 is currently closed from two kilometres south of Lytton to Hope, and between Lytton and Spences Bridge, because of wildfires in the area.