4 COVID-19-related fines issued over the weekend in Surrey, RCMP say

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say police officers had to issue a number of violation tickets to businesses and event organizers over the weekend, following "repeated contraventions" of the provincial health officer's COVID-19 orders.

In a statement Monday, RCMP said the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team issued $2,300 fines to four separate venues on Aug. 23, including one restaurant, two event or banquet spaces and one after-hours club.

Each of the fined venues and restaurant had previously been warned by the compliance team, the statement said.

On Aug. 21, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced new fines of up to $2,300 would be issued to anyone flouting the provincial health orders.

Canuck fans' ignore provincial orders

Despite the public announcement, RCMP said upwards of 1,000 Canuck fans gathered at the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue that same day.

The statement said both Surrey RCMP and Delta police were called to attend the scene, but because the crowd was so large, officers were forced to focus solely on pedestrian and traffic safety.

This is what we live for. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ScottRoadCellies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ScottRoadCellies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCanucksGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCanucksGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/iNb4VX3usV">pic.twitter.com/iNb4VX3usV</a> —@rumneeek

"Canuck fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning," Sgt. Roger Green of the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team said.

Officers issued a total of seven tickets for seat belt violations, after people were seen hanging out of vehicle windows and sunroofs, the statement said.

"The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you to do better for the sake of your families, yourselves and your fellow residents," police said in a written statement.

The compliance team said it conducted a total of 429 checks on Saturday and Sunday at various businesses, event spaces and faith-based institutions.

Surrey RCMP said all of them, with the exception of the four this weekend, were in compliance with provincial health orders.

Police also said officers will be back at 72nd Avenue and Scott Road after each Canuck playoff game to ensure such large crowds do not gather in the same way again.