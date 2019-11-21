4 Chilliwack drug traffickers sentenced after multi-million dollar drug bust

Four of the people involved in a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring based out of B.C.'s Fraser Valley have been handed sentences ranging from nine years to 18 months.

More than $5 million in drugs and numerous weapons were seized in two raids on properties in Chilliwack in November 2014 and February 2015, according to B.C.'s anti-gang task force.

"Illegal drugs, more specifically fentanyl, is an extremely dangerous drug that is proving to have widespread consequences in our province," Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, said in a statement.

"This investigation is a testament to the dedication and tenacity of our investigators to hold those who deal in drugs and are involved in criminal activity, to account and brought to justice."

Clayton Archie Eheler, a former associate of the Bacon brothers with a lengthy criminal history, was occupying one of the Chilliwack properties raided in 2014 where eight kilograms of powder cocaine and one kilogram of crack cocaine were seized.

He received the longest sentence of nine years in prison.

Mathew Jordan Thiessen was also occupying the same Chilliwack residence raided in 2014. He was given a six-year prison term.

Two of the other men involved in the trafficking ring, Kyle Harrower and Andrew Vithna Va, were sentenced to 18 months and three years, respectively.

Police say the gang supplied drugs in Chilliwack, but operated mostly in cities and towns in central and northern B.C., from Williams Lake to Fort St. John.



"This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation affecting several areas throughout the province," said Winpenny.



Two more people are expected to be sentenced later this week.