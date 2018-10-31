4.9 magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Port Alice, B.C
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded 209 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, B.C. on Wednesday evening, according to Earthquakes Canada.
There is no tsunami warning at this time
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded 209 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, B.C. on Wednesday evening, according to Earthquakes Canada.
There is no tsunami warning and no reports of damage, according to Natural Resources Canada.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded 252 kilometres west of Tofino, at a depth of 10 kilometres.