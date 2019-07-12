Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Seattle area, felt in B.C.

A minor earthquake that struck outside Seattle in the middle of the night has reportedly been felt as far north as the Vancouver area.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, struck just before 3 a.m. PT in the area of Three Lakes, Wash., about 40 kilometres northeast of Seattle.

An interactive map on the USGS website showed several dozen people in the Vancouver area reported feeling the shaking.

The quake was followed a couple of minutes later by an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, according to USGS. Seattle residents said they were woken by the shaking.

Wow! Did anybody else feel that earthquake in Seattle? It went on shaking for a good 40-50 seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarthquakeSeattle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarthquakeSeattle</a> —@dianelewis48

Hope everyone is safe after the earthquake in Seattle. This is a reminder that everyone must prepare. Check out this site to make sure you have an emergency kit at home and get other important information. <a href="https://t.co/SXuHOztmd3">https://t.co/SXuHOztmd3</a> —@RepJayapal

Thank you, Twitter for confirming my bed isn't possessed and trying to kill me and the whole earth was shaking instead.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seattle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seattle</a> —@TheRealTimWick

There are no reports of injuries and there was no tsunami.

The emergency management division of the Washington Military Department said more than 6,500 people responded to the earthquake online.

Everyone in Seattle waking up to a 4.7 earthquake at 3AM. Gonna be lots of tired Microsoft and Amazon employees today —@tomwarren

everyone in Seattle during the earthquake <a href="https://t.co/bxtIrRTt3E">pic.twitter.com/bxtIrRTt3E</a> —@MissSarahLouise

Anyone feel that earthquake in Seattle?! —@RobinDich

Last week, three earthquakes registering between 4.5 and 5.6 magnitude were detected off the coast of B.C. The tremors were classified as aftershocks to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on July 3.

Southern California and parts of Nevada experienced a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 4. It was the most powerful quake to hit the state in 20 years, triggering dozens of aftershocks in following days.

Paul Caruso, a geophysicist and duty seismologist with the USGS, said the quakes off the Canadian coast were not linked to those in California.