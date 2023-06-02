B.C. announces $4.5M in new funding to improve children's health care at Canuck Place

The provincial government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Vancouver's Canuck Place, which provides hospice and pediatric palliative care for children from B.C. and the Yukon.

The money will go toward improving patient care rooms, enhancing ventilation and addressing structural issues with the building.

The province says it will be the first major infrastructure upgrade to the facility since it opened in 1995, and construction is expected to be complete by 2025.

"No one wants to think about their child requiring hospice care, and when they do need that care, they should be able to focus solely on their child," said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

"The new funding will allow Canuck Place to make needed upgrades to their facility so that children and their families can continue to receive care in a safe and comfortable space during a vulnerable time in their lives."

Canuck Place is the only space in B.C. or Yukon dedicated to providing children's hospice care, said CEO Denise Praill, and every year hosts more than 800 children with life-threatening issues, as well as providing support for their families.

Originally established with a single facility in Vancouver, it now operates with a second location in Abbotsford, providing in-home care, end-of-life care and counselling at no cost.

It was the first children's hospice to open in North America.