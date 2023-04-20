Unsanctioned 4/20 events kick off in Vancouver

The City of Vancouver has long been a hotspot for 4/20 festivities, despite the legalization of marijuana almost half a decade ago.

A pair of events celebrating marijuana and protesting for fewer restrictions on the substance is scheduled to go ahead without the city's approval.

Separate festivities will kick off at Thornton Park in Strathcona and Sunset Beach in the West End.

The annual event was disrupted over the pandemic, so organizers say it's unclear how many people will attend, but believe it could exceed tens of thousands.

The events will feature music, vendors, entertainment, activism and, of course, marijuana.

The Vancouver Park Board says it has had no contact with organizers from the Thornton event but adds that it is aware of the other event at Sunset Beach. However, it says the organizers did not meet the special events permitting terms and conditions, including liability insurance and adequate ground protection.

"That said, we respect residents' Charter Rights to protest while ensuring public safety, protecting park assets and minimizing impacts to the adjacent neighbourhood and park users," it said in a statement.

A cloud of smoke hangs over the crowd as thousands of people smoke marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana celebration in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Despite the unsanctioned events, the board says it has closed nearby facilities to ensure staff and public safety. The Vancouver Aquatics Centre, Sunset Beach washrooms, concession and parking lot have all been closed.

In the past, 4/20 events have led to significant turf damage at city parks. In 2018, a reported 40,000 people attended, and the city says it invoiced organizers for more than $230,000 to cover the costs of sanitation, staffing for police and firefighters, damage to the park's grass and lost revenues and parking. Organizers paid about $63,000.

"Turf damage is always a concern for large-scale gatherings such as this, and we have expressed this to the organizers," it said.

Fencing has been installed around trees to protect them throughout the day, and additional garbage and recycling stations have been installed.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a group of 30 people in Surrey attempted to roll the world's largest joint in honour of 4/20. Organizer Dale Rook says the team ended up rolling a 63-pound, 29-foot-long joint.

Dale Rook and a team of friends attempt to roll a 65-pound joint in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

They plan to transport the mega blunt to Thornton Park and blow it into the crowd at exactly 4:20 p.m. with a leaf blower.