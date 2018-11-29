4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Fort St. John

An earthquake struck an area in northeastern B.C. close to Fort St. John Thursday after 5 p.m. PT.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 and the epicentre was 22.4 kilometres from Fort St. John.

People in Fort St. John, as well as Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek reported feeling the earthquake on social media, but there are currently no reports of damage.

We had an earth shaking start to the Beginning Band Concert but the show went on! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd60?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd60</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fortstjohn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fortstjohn</a> <a href="https://t.co/DtAEyUNcIF">pic.twitter.com/DtAEyUNcIF</a> —@sd60

My couch and bookshelf shook... sent the cats running! —@aleishahendry

Although it is unconfirmed what caused this earthquake, this area of the country — western Alberta and northeast B.C. — has a high rate of fracking-induced earthquakes, according to a study from the University of Alberta.

With files from Johanna Wagstaffe