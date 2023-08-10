360 free air conditioning units distributed in first 6 weeks of B.C. program

With the province warning of an approaching heat wave, B.C. Hydro says about 360 portable air conditioning units have been installed so far under the $10-million program announced six weeks ago, aimed at protecting the most vulnerable British Columbians from extreme heat.

"Our team is working to ensure installation capacity keeps pace with demand," said B.C. Hydro spokesman Kyle Donaldson.

"These installs will continue to increase week over week as we're targeting installing up to 1,000 units per month as part of this three-year program."

According to the public utility, 2,000 applications for a free air conditioning unit have been approved so far, with 3,000 applications submitted as of Aug. 4.

On Thursday, provincial officials said unseasonably hot weather was set to hit B.C . starting early next week, with consecutive days of temperatures into the high 30s C expected in some regions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said while it won't be nearly as hot as what the province experienced during the 2021 heat dome, the 619 people who suffered heat-related deaths in that event are a sobering reminder of the changing climate and extreme heat danger.

"It was unusual in British Columbia for us to be concerned about heat until we had that extreme and tragic event in 2021," said Henry. "What makes [next week's] event a little bit concerning is the length of time it's going to go on."

The government and B.C. Hydro announced the free AC program on June 27, the two-year anniversary of the heat dome. Applicants must meet an income test or be recommended by a health clinician or community health worker to be eligible.

Other limitations have become apparent since the program started.

Tenants who would otherwise qualify have learned their landlord or building won't allow the units. And since July 9, the B.C. Hydro website has warned of a high volume of inquiries to the program.

The province estimates $10 million will fund the purchase and installation of 8,000 units. B.C. Hydro could not say how much of the money has been spent so far, or where the units already distributed are located.

"We want to assure applicants we are committed to installing these units," said Donaldson.