$34M donation will be 'transformative' for senior care on Vancouver Island, foundation says

A non-profit in Victoria is making big plans after receiving the largest donation it's ever seen.

Kathleen Sheret, who passed away in 2021, bequeathed $34 million to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation — an organization dedicated to helping seniors age with dignity.

"I have to tell you I had to take a second and third look to make sure it wasn't a typo," executive director Lori McLeod told All Points West host Jason D'Souza.

She and board chair Casey Ralph both described the donation as "transformative."

"It came at such a critical time," McLeod said. "It's no secret that Canada's population is aging."

According to the latest census data from Statistics Canada, there are more than 7.3 million people age 65 and over in the country — and as the baby boomer generation grows older, so will the country's overall population.

Kathleen Sheret was the daughter of Victoria businessman Andrew Sheret, who founded Andrew Sheret Limited, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning company in 1892. He had five children. Kathleen, the youngest, died on April 29, 2021 at the age of 105.

McLeod said Sheret stayed at the foundation's Aberdeen Hospital, a long-term care facility in Victoria.

"She saw first-hand the impact that the Eldercare Foundation's work had and was very grateful for that impact and I think she left the money to us because she knew that we could make that impact even more profound," McLeod said.

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation, established in 1982, relies entirely on donations, McLeod said.

They oversee care at four long-term care facilities and purchase specialized equipment, fund innovative therapy programs, education and resources to help people navigate aging and offer respite services for family caregivers.

Additionally, the foundation pays for research and offers education scholarships to help health-care professionals keep up with the latest information and technology when it comes to helping seniors.

The foundation believes this may be one of the largest legacy gifts dedicated to senior care in the country.

"The Foundation has been able to grow exponentially while surviving on what many would consider a shoestring budget and now, with this gift, our team of dedicated staff and board directors can make an even greater impact on the lives of seniors and those who care for them," Ralph said in a media release.

McLeod said they are still figuring out how best to allocate the money.