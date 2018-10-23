34 people rescued from whale-watching boat after engine overheats

All 34 people on board a whale-watching boat are safe after one of the vessel's engines overheated while off the South Coast of B.C. on Tuesday morning, prompting a Coast Guard rescue.

The vessel Jing Yu, operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, was in the Strait of Georgia when a mayday call was sent at about 11:45 a.m. PT, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The Canadian Coast Guard and a BC Ferries vessel responded. All passengers were taken to shore by Coast Guard hovercraft, and the company towed the damaged boat.

<a href="https://twitter.com/VicJRCC_CCCOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VicJRCC_CCCOS</a> responded to a MAYDAY at 1144 from whale watching vessel JING YU due to an engine fire. Fire is out and all 34 passengers are being returned to shore by <a href="https://twitter.com/CoastGuardCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoastGuardCAN</a> hovercraft SIYAY. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/BCFerries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCFerries</a> QUEEN OF COWICHAN and PCT RAVEN for the quick response. <a href="https://t.co/51FBLoZ7Ak">pic.twitter.com/51FBLoZ7Ak</a> —@VicJRCC_CCCOS

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, police are investigating and will pass their findings to the Transportation Safety Board.

With files from Zahra Premji

