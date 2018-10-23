Skip to Main Content
34 people rescued from whale-watching boat after engine overheats

The vessel Jing Yu, operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, was in the Strait of Georgia when a mayday call was sent at about 11:45 a.m. PT, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

CBC News ·
The Jing Yu, a high-speed catamaran operated by Wild Whales Vancouver, in a photo from the company's website. (Wild Whales Vancouver)

All 34 people on board a whale-watching boat are safe after one of the vessel's engines overheated while off the South Coast of B.C. on Tuesday morning, prompting a Coast Guard rescue.

The Canadian Coast Guard and a BC Ferries vessel responded. All passengers were taken to shore by Coast Guard hovercraft, and the company towed the damaged boat.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, police are investigating and will pass their findings to the Transportation Safety Board.

With files from Zahra Premji

