337 illegal crab traps pulled from Boundary Bay in 5 day operation
The traps were found in a joint operation between local fisheries officials and the Canadian Coast Guard
A record 337 illegally set commercial crab traps have been seized in Boundary Bay in a five day joint operation between local fisheries officials and the Canadian Coast Guard.
The operation on Jan. 20, 21, 25 and Feb. 1 and 2, used, for the first time, the CCG hovercraft Moytel, which helped enforcement crews pull in more than double the 136 illegal traps netted in a three day operation last winter.
Fisheries officers are now investigating the seized gear to identify the perpetrators and say charges may follow.
Boundary Bay straddles the Canada-U.S. border.
In September, Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials seized 316 crab traps they claim were illegally set in U.S. waters as part of an annual enforcement operation co-ordinated with their American counterparts.
Commercial crab traps are normally attached to a groundline or "string." In this year's operation, officials noted there were strings as long as 1.6 kilometres long, with as many as 21 traps attached.
Because the legally required identification floats were not attached, a grappling hook or "dragger" was used to snag the string and haul it to the surface of the water.
A quantity of ghost gear — abandoned lines and traps that pose a threat to fish and invertebrates — was also recovered.
In the past five years, similar operations have yielded:
- 2017 — 219 traps seized over three days.
- 2018 — 226 traps seized (approximately 18 strings) over three days.
- 2019 — 230 traps seized over three days.
- 2020 — 136 traps seized (approximately 16 strings) over three days.
- 2021 — 337 traps seized (approximately 33 strings) over five days.
