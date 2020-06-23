32-year-old man dead after cliff diving on Kalamalka Lake near Vernon

A 32-year-old man has died after a cliff diving incident on Kalamalka Lake near Vernon, late on Sunday afternoon.

According to a written statement from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of a man who had jumped from a cliff and failed to resurface. Several people tried but failed to locate him.

The RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue were deployed to the area and conducted a search using an underwater camera. The man's body was recovered on Monday by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

"This is a tragic event for all those involved, including the citizens who attempted to locate the male in the water after he failed to resurface," Const. Kelly Brett wrote in a statement.

"Cliff diving, although a common occurrence seen on Kalamalka Lake, can be fatal and police are asking those who access the water's edge to use caution and common sense so that everyone can stay safe and enjoy the summer months."

The investigation into the incident is continuing, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they are now working with the BC Coroners Service.