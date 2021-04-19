Brawl involving 30 youths ends with 4 arrests, 1 youth seriously wounded

Police in New Westminster say a large fight involving nearly 3 dozen youths ended in four arrests after one youth ended up seriously wounded earlier this month.

In a statement Monday, police say officers were called to reports of the brawl at around 8:00 p.m., on Apr. 10.

No location was given, but police said, out of approximately 30 youths involved, officers were able to arrest four armed suspects who tried to get away on public transit.

The victim was located nearby and was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds, it said.

"Witness accounts, as well as video or any social media posts connected to this event are of interest to investigators," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

The New Westminster Major Crime Unit is now investigating and is asking anyone who might have seen the incident to call 604-525-5411.